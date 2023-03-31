PDP NWC Reverses Ayu’s Decision on Ortom, Shema, Anyim, Fayose, Others – THISDAYLIVE

*Benue chapter suspends ward exco over embattled chair’s ordeal

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

In a reconciliatory move designed to unite tendencies in the party, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by its Acting Chairman,Ambassador Umar Ilya Damagum, yesterday, reversed some of the decisions by the embattled National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

This included the suspension of some prominent members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party as well as the directive to some, including the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, to appear before a disciplinary committee.

These, however, were the high points of the many decisions taken at its meeting, yesterday, March 30, 2023, where the matter was extensively discussed.

But it appeared the crisis rocking the party might have spilled over to Benue as the state Working Committee, yesterday, suspended the Kashi Philip-led Igyorov ward executive in the Gboko Local…