Sanwo-Olu, Lagos Legislators Receive Certificates of Return – THISDAYLIVE

Segun James

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his Deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, Thursday received their Certificates of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Also, the Speaker of the state’s House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, and other lawmakers-elect including the two Labour Party (LP) candidates were given their Certificatse of Return by the INEC.

Speaking after he received his certificate, an elated Sanwo-Olu thanked INEC for a job well done, saying he hoped future elections would continue to raise the bar, while calling on Lagosians to hold his administration accountable as it commenced the next phase of the journey, that would take it till 2027.

The governor promised that his administration would take its mandate to a new level of performance, delivery of dividends of democracy and complete all ongoing projects, as well as ensure that all new ones were funded, prioritized and delivered.

He urged Lagosians…