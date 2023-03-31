THE NEW SHERIFF AT NIGCOMSAT – THISDAYLIVE

Tukur Mohammed Lawal comes highly recommended, writes Stephen Kwande

In the twilight of 2022, President Muhammadu Buhari, through the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Ibrahim Pantami announced the replacement of Dr. Abimbola Alale, erstwhile Managing Director, Nigerian Communications Satellite (NIGCOMSAT) with Engr. Tukur Mohammed Lawal.

The appointment of Engr. Lawal to superintend this important organization makes him its third Chief Executive Officer in its 17 years of existence. On the day of his arrival at NIGCOMSAT LTD, it was a breath of fresh air for a work environment that eagerly awaited a new dawn. And what was more, there was a sense in which Lawal exuded the energy needed to reinvigorate a seemingly tired work force; someone with a clear vision and mission.

Though some sections of the media expressed skepticism simply because he is not from the ICT industry, his zeal is already proving them wrong. This…