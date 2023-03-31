UBA Delivers Strong Results as Profit Hits N201bn – THISDAYLIVE

* Declares 90 kobo final dividend, total assets rise by 27.2%

Kayode Tokede

Africa’s Global Bank, the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc yesterday released its audited financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2022, showing impressive performance across major indices.

The 2022 financials, filed by the bank on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), showed that despite the highly challenging global economic and business environment, UBA recorded a laudable profit before tax, with a 31.2 percent growth, to close the year under review at N200.8 billion, rising from the N153.01 billion recorded at the end of the 2021 financial year.

Its profit after tax (PAT) grew by 43.5 per cent to N170.2 billion in 2022, compared to N118.7 billion recorded the year before. Consequently, UBA Group Shareholders’ Funds rose to N922.1 billion, as at December 2022, achieving an impressive growth by 14.6 per cent compared to prior year.

The results…