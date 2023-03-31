WHAT MUST CHANGE – THISDAYLIVE

Joshua J. Omojuwa canvasses the need to liberalise the markets

Nigerians pay less for phone calls in 2023 than they did about this time in 2003 and before. This is the only good or service that costs less today than it did 20 years ago. When you settle into that thought, you’d realize how incredible it is that you paid for 60 seconds of calls even if you spoke for five seconds back in 2003. And it was not just the cost, it was the social effect. People would be making calls and looking to cut it off just before it crossed into the next minute. It was madness on a national scale, the only reason it did not look like it at the time was because most people participated in it. When something is the norm, it is always difficult to call it a form of madness. Madness is a deviation from the norm. But this was madness, we just did not know it at the time. Now, we only pay for the seconds we speak for.

That was the Mike Adenuga effect. The most telling expression…