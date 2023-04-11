104 Stranded Nigerians Return from Chad, Says NEMA – THISDAYLIVE

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has received 104 stranded Nigerians from N’Djamena, Chad Republic at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano.

The Coordinator, Kano Territorial Office of the Agency, Dr Nuradeen Abdullahi, stated this while receiving the returnees on Tuesday in Kano.

Represented by Suleiman Sa’ad-Abubakar, Head of Human Resources, NEMA Kano, Abdullahi said the returnees arrived the airport at about 2:15 p.m.

He said the returnees were transported to Nigeria by SKY MALI Airlines, operated by Ethiopian Airline B737-500 with registration number UR-CQX.

The coordinator said the returnees comprised 34 males, 18 females and 52 children who hailed from Kano, Katsina, Borno, Akwa Ibom and Yobe States.

“The returnees were brought back under the care of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) from N’Djamena through a voluntary repatriation programme.

“The programme is for the distressed who had…