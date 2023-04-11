17 British Schools Hold Education Fair in Nigeria Next Month – THISDAYLIVE

A delegation of 17 Heads and senior leaders from top schools based in the United Kingdom will be visiting Nigeria in May, 2023 to meet with Nigerian families anxious to see their wards receive education in London.

The event tagged, “UK Boarding Schools Week” fair will enable the Heads of the UK based institutions to discuss the benefits of a British boarding education.

The event being organised by award-winning educationist, Mark Brooks Education, enjoys the blessing of British Deputy High Commission in Lagos, in association with the UK’s Department for Business & Trade (DBT).

The exhibitions will take place at Transcorp Hilton Abuja, and the Wheatbaker Hotel, Ikoyi, Lagos .

Some of the schools taking part in the exhibition include Bedford School, Box Hill, Cardiff Sixth Form College, Culford, David Game College and Haberdashers Monmouth.

Others are St George’s Ascot, St Swithun’s, TASIS England, Truro High School for Girls…