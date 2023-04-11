APC, INEC Defends Tinubu’s Election as President, Ask Tribunal to Dismiss Obi, LP Petition – THISDAYLIVE

*Say Shetima’s nomination, Tinubu’s alleged conviction outside tribunal’s jurisdiction

Alex Enumah in Abuja

About 20 days after the Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, approached the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal to challenge the declaration of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), winner of the February 25 presidential election, the APC Monday rose in defence of its victory at the polls.

Besides, the APC, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has also rose in defence of the poll, claiming that contrary to the allegations of LP and Mr Peter Obi, the presidential election was conducted in substantial compliance with the Electoral Act, 2022.

Consequently, both APC and INEC have therefore in their separate replies to the LP and Obi petition’s asked the court to deny them all the reliefs sought on the grounds that their petition is “devoid of any merit and also founded…