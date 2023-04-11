Court Restrains  Buhari, Defence Minister, Ministry from Acquiring Maitama Property – THISDAYLIVE

Alex Enumah in Abuja

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has halted the federal government from trespassing, acquiring and or taking over some plots of land located at the highbrow Maitama Extension, popularly known as Maitama Aliero.

Justice U. P. Kekemeke of the FCT High Court in Maitama issued the order while delivering ruling in a motion on notice brought by the trustees of the Association of Plot Owners, Maitama Extension (APOMEX, Maitama Aliero) and 11 others against the federal government.

In the suit marked: FCT/HC/CV/318/2022, the president Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice; Ministry of Defence; Minister of Defence; Minister Federal Capital Territory, and Federal Capital Development Authority are 1st to 6th defendants respectively.

In the ruling delivered on March 27, the Judge held that: “An order of interlocutory injunction is hereby granted restraining the 1st, 3rd and 4th defendants whether by…