ICA  Lauded for Establishing Nigeria’s Chapter in Uniport – THISDAYLIVE

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt (Uniport), Prof Owunari Georgewill, has commended the leadership of the International Communication Association (ICA) for the inauguration of the Nigeria Chapter of the group in the institution.

Georgewill, who made the commendation in his remarks at the inauguration held in Uniport, said the establishment of ICA in Nigeria was apt in light of the rapidly changing world where global interconnectedness and technological advancements have reshaped the landscape of higher education.

He said ICA would bolster the responsibility of the University to prepare its students for “this ever- changing world” by providing them with the knowledge, skills and experiences they need to succeed both as individuals and professionals.

The VC thanked the ICA for the interest and choice of the University as the host for the ICA Regional Hub which, according to the him,…