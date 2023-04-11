NAHCON Cautions States Against Distortion of Hajj Fares – THISDAYLIVE

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has cautioned states’ Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards, agencies and commissions against distortion of the jointly agreed fares for the 2023 Hajj.

The Deputy Director, Information and Publication of NAHCON, Mousa Ubandawaki, issued the warning in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He reiterated that the commission would not hesitate to sanction erring states by either revoking its operational licence or withdrawing the 2023 Hajj Allocation with immediate effect.

“It has come to the attention of National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) that there are a lot of distortions floating around in the wake of the announcement of the 2023 final Hajj fare by the Commission.

“Some states are announcing fares different from the ones jointly agreed by the states and NAHCON and as approved by the government.

“Therefore, we hasten to hereby reiterate that the total hajj fare remains the ones announced by the commission on April 7, 2023 which is…