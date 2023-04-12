‘Adeleke Pleased with Crackdown on Criminals in Osun’ – THISDAYLIVE

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has commended security agencies for their proactive actions to tame recent wave of insecurity in the state, even as he lauded the police for the arrest and prosecution of suspects in recent crimes.

Speaking on behalf of the governor, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Hon Teslim Igbalaye, said the state governor is happy with the arrest of kidnapping gangs, the tracking and apprehension of some criminals in Oyo State, and the nabbing of some cultists involved in recent criminal acts.

According to him, “The reports from the field showed that the police and other security agencies have been up and doing in combating crimes. The government is particularly happy that suspects are being arrested and arraigned. This will strengthen the faith of the citizenry in the capacity of the state to protect them.

“It is also pleasing to report that security operatives are hunting down…