APC Joins INEC in Urging Tribunal to Dismiss Atiku, PDP’s Petition – THISDAYLIVE

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday joined the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in calling for the dismissal of the petition filed by the major opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, challenging the declaration of its candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as winner of the February 25 presidential election.

APC, in a preliminary objection to the petition, claimed that the tribunal has no jurisdiction to adjudicate on the petition on the grounds that it lacks the necessary facts or particulars as required by law.

In its reply to the petition of Atiku and PDP, the APC through its lead counsel, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), submitted that the ‘petitioners’ paragraph 146 in support of Ground 4 on non-qualification is vague, bare and meaningless as having the constitutional threshold is not part of the requirement to contest an election.

