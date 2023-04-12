Bauchi APC Group Condemns Suspension of Party’s National Ex-officio – THISDAYLIVE

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Bauchi State All Progressives Congress (APC) Concerned Youth Group has condemned the suspension of the party’s National Ex-officio, Sirajo Dada, by the Chairman of the party in Gamawa Local Government Area, Alhaji Saleh Supa.

The Chairman of the group, Muhammad Muhammad, who condemned the situation while addressing journalists in Bauchi yesterday, described the suspension of the party’s national ex-officio as inappropriate.

He said the group had recently passed a vote of confidence on the national ex-officio in recognition of his outstanding performances towards the victory of APC in his Gamawa LGA.

Muhammad appealed to the party at all levels to investigate the actions of the chairman of the party in Gamawa LGA, of which he was accused of compromise, personalisation of the party’s affairs and working for a certain group of individuals to influence the progress, unity and understanding of the party members in…