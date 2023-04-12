Benue Government Suspends Operation of State-owned Livestock Guards – THISDAYLIVE

George Okoh in Makurdi

Following renewed attacks by suspected herders in many communities in Benue State, the state government has announced the immediate suspension of operations of the Livestock Guards.

The Livestock Guards was established by the government to ensure the compliance of the State Anti-open Grazing Law.

Governor Samuel Ortom who disclosed while briefing newsmen after the State Security Council meeting yesterday said the suspension is for two weeks, to allow for reduction in the high influx of cattle into the State.

He said it is part of measure to ensure that all those who came in with cattle leave so that the people can have peace.

The Council frowned at the rustling of cattle by indigenes and urge security agencies to apprehend any culprit.

It also, observed and condemned the act of connivance with youths, traditional rulers and stakeholders to rustle cattle and called on security agencies to apprehend such persons no…