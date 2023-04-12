‘Bincom Focused on Helping Nigerians Secure UK Talent Visa’ – THISDAYLIVE

Kayode Tokede

As skilled talents from around the world are in high demand by advanced nations, Bincom Dev Center said it is focused on helping Nigerians secure UK Global Talent Visa

Advanced nations such as the US and UK are in high demand for skilled talents, hence the rise of visa programmes including the Global Talent Visa, Innovator Founder visa and Startup visa route among others, to avail qualified individuals the opportunity for global impact.

With the wide pool of varying tech solutions, the demand for skilled tech talents is unmatched, compared to the demand for other skilled talents in developed societies.

In a recent open day session themed ‘Understanding the UK Global Talent Visa’, Bincom Dev Center stated that it sought to bridge the information gap by providing tech talents the information they require to chart their careers on a global scale.

The event was hosted by Product Manager, Mudiaga Ogboru who noted that the session…