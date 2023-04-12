Buhari, INEC Blew Last Chance to Emerge Nigeria’s Heroes – THISDAYLIVE

•Insists her critics deflecting focus on pertinent issues, deploying ethnicity

•Says she respects Soyinka, but disagrees with him on 2023 polls

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Award winning writer and renowned novelist, Chimamanda Adichie, yesterday ramped up her criticism of the conduct of the 2023 presidential election, maintaining that President Muhammadu Buhari and the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, blew the chance to emerge the new heroes of Nigeria’s fledgling democracy.

Speaking on Arise Television, THISDAY’s broadcast arm in an interview, the novelist also noted that while Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka still has her respect, the playwright’s assessment of the poll was incorrect.

Adichie maintained that INEC’s excuse that there were technical glitches in real-time uploading of presidential election results was unbelievable, insisting that it was done on purpose to manipulate the…