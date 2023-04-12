Chief of Staff Position Tears Tinubu’s Camp Apart – THISDAYLIVE

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

An ongoing cold war is currently tearing the political camp of the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu apart following media reports he has penciled down the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila as his Chief of Staff (COS) ahead of his takeover on May 29.

However, Gbajabiamila has said that he knew nothing about the reports of him lobbying to be appointed as COS.

But the cold war between the camp of Gbajabiamila and the loyalists of the lawmaker representing Ikeja Federal Constituency in the House and the Secretary of Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. James Faleke, has continued unabated.

While loyalists of Faleke claimed that Gbajabiamila was nowhere to be found when people like Faleke were busy working for the emergence of Tinubu as the president, but he was now trying to position himself as the COS.

On the other hand, those loyal…