Cinematographer Extraordinaire and All Round Good Man – THISDAYLIVE

Pa Tunde Adeniji was until his glorious transition on March 6, 2023, the stabilising pillar that held the Adeniji family together. A cinematographer extraordinaire, he was also a chorister, lover of church music, sportsman Nonpareil in athletics and football, journalist with the magical camera, Argonauts President and Trustee, Trustee of Men’s Auxiliary Society, as well as Coordinator of the Harvest Singers, all rolled into one. Precious Ugwuzor reports that his legacy would remain an inspiration for his family, friends and associates celebrating the life he lived and the gift he was to many

Heaven just gained a cinematographer and chorister that loved God and humanity selflessly. He lived to sing, dance and create indelible memories. The Arts fired his curiosity and creativity, giving expression to numerous Tunde-esque productions.

There will certainly be a different tune of African praise and colourful display of exquisitely choreographed dances and…