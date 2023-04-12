Court Nullifies Delegates’ List for Nomination of Guber Candidate – THISDAYLIVE

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice James Omotosho of a Federal High Court, Abuja on Wednesday voided the Kogi State All Progressives Congress’ (APC’s) Ward and Local Government Congresses for the selection of its governorship candidate in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

Justice Omotosho based his decision on the grounds that the said congresses held on February 7, this year were not conducted in compliance with the Electoral Act 2022, and the Constitution of the APC.

In his judgment in the suit instituted by a group of aggrieved APC members led by Realwan Okpanachi, Justice Omotosho also barred the Independent National Electoral commission (INEC) from according recognition or using the unlawful delegates’ list for the purpose of selecting the APC’s governorship candidate in the governorship election billed for November.

Meanwhile, the court has ordered the APC leadership to conduct fresh congresses that would be in line with…