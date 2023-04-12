FG Okays N41.873bn for 3rd Mainland Bridge Repairs, Enugu-Anambra  Road, Procurement of 337 Vehicles for Customs – THISDAYLIVE

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The federal government has approved contracts worth N41.872 billion for the immediate repairs of the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos, Enugu-Anambra road, as well as procurement of 337 operational vehicles for the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS).

A breakdown of the approval secured at Wednesday’s meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) presided over by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo at the State House, Abuja, include N23.328 billion okayed for the two memoranda presented by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing for the augmentation for a road between Enugu and Anambra States, and repairs on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

Briefing newsmen after the weekly FEC meeting, Works and Housing Minister, Babatunde Raji Fasola, explained that the work on the Third Mainland Bridge, which he said would cost N6.28 billion, will be dealing with surface failings that are now becoming obvious, which were not there when the last…