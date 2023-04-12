Govt to Instal Baggage Scanners at Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Train Stations  – THISDAYLIVE

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Federal Government is to procure as well as instal baggage scanners in train stations traversing Abuja-Kaduna-Kano cities.

Minister of State for Transportation, Ademola Adegoroye, disclosed this to newsmen on Wednesday on the outcome of the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the State House, Abuja.

According to him, the devices were necessary because of the need to enhance security of lives and property in the aforementioned railway facilities.

Speaking on the memorandum presented to FEC for consideration and approval, the Minister stated: “The Federal Ministry of Transportation had two memos today, which I presented on behalf of the ministry and it had to do with one, the provision of scanners at all railway stations all over the country.

“You’ll all agree with me that in view of the process of security of lives and property, such equipment has to be…