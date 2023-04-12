Jonathan, Wike, Ngige Mourn Nimi Briggs – THISDAYLIVE

•Uniport declares five-day mourning

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt



Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, have expressed sadness over the passing of former Vice Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt, Prof. Nimi Briggs, who died on Monday.

This was just as the management of the University of Port Harcourt (Uniport) yesterday declared 5-day mourning for the former Vice Chancellor of the institution.

In a condolence message to the Briggs family, the former president described Briggs as a distinguished academic and renowned professor of medicine.

Jonathan, in a statement, noted that late Briggs was a great administrator who contributed so much towards the growth of education in the country and did so much to promote human advancement.

He stated: “I condole with the Briggs family, his friends and…