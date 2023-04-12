Maintain Tight Monetary Policy to Check Inflation, IMF Tells CBN – THISDAYLIVE

Obinna Chima and Nume Ekeghe in Washington DC



The International Monetary Fund (IMF), yesterday, advised the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to maintain its monetary policy-tightening mood in order to cage inflation, which jumped to 21.91 per cent as of February.

The Washington-based institution, in its World Economic Outlook (WEO) titled, “A Rocky Recovery,” released yesterday, retained Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth projection for 2023 at 3.2 per cent.

Speaking at a press briefing to unveil the WEO at the on-going IMF/World Bank Spring meetings in Washington DC, Division Chief, Research Department, IMF, Daniel Leigh, said, “For Nigeria, our forecast is one of the most stable for this year. For 2023, it is same at 3.2 per cent and three per cent in 2024. So, this is an economy with very high inflation as well and this is why we have a forecast of about 20 per cent inflation for 2023.

“And one of our main recommendations is to…