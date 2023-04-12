New Senators and Politics of the 10th N’Assembly – THISDAYLIVE

With the curtains drawn on the National Assembly election held across the nation on February 25, 2023, Deji Elumoye writes about some of the 73 new Senators-elect that are projected to shape the politics and policy of the 10th Senate.

At the last count, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented 102 senators-elect with their certificates of return. They are the winners of the senatorial elections held alongside the presidential poll on February 25, 2023. The election into the remaining seven seats are expected to be completed during the re-run poll holding in the outstanding senatorial districtsbon April 15, 2023.

Of the number, a record 73 are new members of the Senate, a development that has placed the new Senators at a good numerical advantage over the old timers.

According to INEC, seven of the 18 political parties in the country have at least a member in the Senate, a development many say would offer robust legislation in the…