No Act of Infraction Substantial Enough to Nullify 2023 Presidential Poll – THISDAYLIVE

•Argues same constitutional provisions apply to states, FCT on 25 per cent in 24 states, insists Tinubu won

•Atiku contends that election petitions put judiciary on trial

•APC: Tribunal lacks necessary jurisdiction to entertain petition on Tinubu’s qualification, Obi has no locus standi

Chuks Okocha, Alex Enumah in Abuja and Segun James in Lagos



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday, came out strongly to defend the election of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, in the February 25 election, saying alleged infractions not substantial enough to nullify the exercise.

INEC, which responded to petitions by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, argued that the same 25 per cent in 24 states constitutional requirement that applied to the 36 states of the federation, applied to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), insisting therefore…