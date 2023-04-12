No Decision Yet on N’Assembly Leadership Positions, Says Senate Spokesperson – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Ajibola Basiru, has said the National Working Committee (NWC) and National Executive Council (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have yet to zone the leadership positions for the 10th National Assembly.

Basiru, who is representing Osun Central in the Senate, said the zoning arrangements would be perfected after the ongoing Ramadan fast.

He spoke on Channels Television’s programme, Sunrise Daily, on Wednesday.

Some members-elect in the Senate had already expressed interest in the presiding officers’ positions.

They include Senator Sani Musa (North-central), Orji Kalu (South-east), Jibrin Barau (North-west), Godswill Akpabio (South-south), Dave Umahi (South-east), Ahmad Lawan (North-east), Ali Ndume (North-east), Abdulaziz Yari (North-west), and Osita Izunaso (South-east), among others.

At least, nine federal lawmakers have also joined the…