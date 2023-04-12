Ondo Community Ravaged by Leadership Crisis Amidst Sea Incursion – THISDAYLIVE

Fidelis David writes that there seems to be no end in sight to the eight-year-old leadership crisis rocking Aiyetoro Community, a costal community in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State and the sea incursion which has claimed more than three-kilometre landscape of the community and rendered many homeless

The famous African proverb, “when elephants fight, the grass gets trampled”, meaning that the weak gets hurt in conflicts between the powerful or when two leaders fight, it’s the followers that experience the fallout, can best describe the series of crises confronting residents of the riverine Aiyetoro Community.

While the eight-year- old leadership dispute has led to the destruction of 84 houses and several other properties worth millions of Naira, sea incursion on the other hand, has become a constant occurrence, destroying buildings and property worth millions of Naira and renderings many of them homeless.

It is pertinent to state that…