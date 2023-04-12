Security Operatives Stop Protest against Alleged Land Sale in Anambra – THISDAYLIVE

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Security operatives numbering about 100 yesterday took over Nimo community in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The operatives were in the community to stop a planned protest in which youths had gathered to register their displeasure over the activities of a few rich people in the community, who they accused of selling their communal land.

The sight of the fully armed security operatives, who were all looking combat-ready with hooded faces, sent fears into most members of the community, causing many to close their business places.

The operatives, who accosted the youths at Oye Nimo market, stopped them from marching round the community with their placards, insisting that they did not get clearance from the police to hold any protest.

However, the protesters insisted that they received clearance from the state police command to hold the protest.

