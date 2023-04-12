Troops Kill Two Notorious Bandits, Recover Arms in Kaduna – THISDAYLIVE

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Troops of the Joint Task Force Operation Whirl Punch have killed two notorious bandits terrorising Sabon Birni, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 1 Division Nigerian Army, Kaduna, Lt. Col. Musa Yahaya, made this known in a statement yesterday.

He said the killing of the two bandits leaders followed “a tip-off from a human intelligence source.”

He added that the bandits were ambushed and successfully neutralised while their arms, ammunition and other equipment were recovered.

Yahaya said: “Intelligence source revealed that the bandits leader, Danwasa intended to send his errand boy Yunusa to purchase some arms and ammunition in Kaduna town.”

He said the errand boy was subsequently trailed and picked up by plain cloth soldiers and later used to lure two of the bandit’s kingpins to a selected ammunition collection point.

“Upon…