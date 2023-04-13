2m Nigerians Benefited from Govt’s Poverty, Growth Strategy Projects in 2022 – THISDAYLIVE

* Osinbajo-led committee approves N250bn for project execution in 2023 budget

* Creates 4.5m jobs in rural roads construction

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

No fewer than two million vulnerable Nigerians from across the country benefited in year 2022 from projects implemented under the federal government’s National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy (NPRGS).

According to a progress report presented at the NPRGS Steering Committee meeting, chaired by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo at the State House, Abuja, about 1.6 million smallholder farmers were also impacted under the Agriculture for Jobs Plan.

The breakdown and other details of the progress report presentation was contained in a release issued on Thursday by the media aide to the Vice-President, Laolu Akande.

Besides, 13,000 youths have been trained under a Technical and Vocational Education and Training programme in six states comprising Lagos, Ogun, Enugu, Gombe, Kaduna and Nasarawa, while…