Bandits Kill Eight in Kaduna Community – THISDAYLIVE

* As troops intercept ammunition conveyed by courier

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Bandits have reportedly killed eight people in an attack on Atak’Njei community, Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Several others were said to have sustained injuries in the attack which occurred on Wednesday at about 9pm.

Atak’Njei is the community housing the palace of the Agom Atyap, the paramount ruler of the Atyap people.

The Chairman of Zangon Kataf Local Government Area, Francis Zimbo, who confirmed the incident, said those who sustained injuries had been taken to the hospital for treatment.

He decried the ongoing spades of attacks in the area in recent times and called on security agencies to up their game.

Also reacting to the incident, the National President, Atyap Community Development Association (ACDA), Sam Achie, condemned the attack, describing it as barbaric.

He called on the people saddled with the responsibility of securing…