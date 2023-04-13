Bello, Nnamani Mourn Mbadinuju, Say Its Great Loss to Nigeria – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja and Ibrahim Oyewale, Lokoja

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello and former Enugu Governor/Chairman, Senate Committee on Cooperation and Integration in Africa/NEPAD, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani have expressed sadness over the demise of former Anambra State Governor, Dr. Chinwoke Mbadinuju.

The death of the former Anambra state Governor was announced by his family on Tuesday in Abuja. He passed on at the National Hospital, Abuja at the age of 78. Mbadinuju served as Governor of Anambra state for one-term from 1999 to 2003.

Bello described the passing of Mbadinuju as a great loss to the nation.

He also sent his condolences to the government and people of Anambra State, the family and friends of the deceased.

The governor, in a condolence message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed, made available to newsmen in Lokoja, yesterday, said he was humbled and saddened by the news of the…