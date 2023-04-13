Buhari Canvasses Future Global Education on Islam – THISDAYLIVE

•Hails Saudi Arabia for using modern technology to teach Islam

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday stressed that the spread of true knowledge of the religion of Islam was the most important task now facing Muslims globally.

He, however, lauded the Saudi government for deploying latest technological tools in presenting the core of Islam, its lofty purposes, and qualitative teachings.

Speaking after an extensive tour of the International Fair and Museum of the Prophet’s Biography and Islamic Civilisation in Madinah city, as part of his engagement in the Holy City, the president, according to a statement issued by his spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, the president said the Muslim community needs a system that is futuristic, bringing knowledge and education in a new system that would make for a good understanding of the very features of the religion.

He said: “It is necessary to have a better understanding of the…