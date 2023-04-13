Festus Uzoma Mbisiogu: A Trajectory of Resilience at 50 





Businessman, author, humanist, philanthropist and patriot, Festus Uzoma Mbisiogu is a man who has risen from the abyss of privation to commanding heights of private enterprise and social engineering.

A staunch believer in the mantra education as a potent tool for social reconstruction, financial empowerment and self actualisation, Mbisiogu is the brain behind the Blue Diamond Group that has interests in Shipping, Freight Forwarding, Custom cleaning and merchandising, amongst others with operations in China, Dubai, Holland, Nigeria and several other countries. Born April 15, 1973, without the proverbial silver spoon, Mbisiogu’s life remains the classical grass-to-grace story. As he turns 50 he takes us on a journey of his early days, challenges as he rises on the ladder of success, breakthroughs, life lessons and much more. Tosin Clegg brings excerpts

What does it feels like to be fifty?

I know one or two of my friends that had one illness or the other who are no longer…





Source: Thisday Newspaper