FG Issues Gazette Recognising Ownership, Vesting Custody of Repatriated Looted Artefacts in Oba of Benin – THISDAYLIVE

The Federal Government has issued a gazette recognizing ownership and vesting custody and management of repatriated Benin Artefacts in the Oba of Benin.

With the official gazette, the dispute over the ownership, custody and management of the repatriated looted Benin artefacts between the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, and Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has finally been laid to rest.

A Government Notice No. 25 in Federal Republic of Nigeria Official Gazette No. 57, Volume 110 dated March 28, 2023 and titled: “Notice of Presidential Declaration – on the Recognition of Ownership, and an order vesting custody and Management of Repatriated looted Benin Artefacts in the Oba of Benin kingdom” , ordered that the “ownership of artefacts looted from the ancient Palace of the Oba and other parts of Benin Kingdom be and is vested in the Oba.”

It also ordered that “custody of the repatriated artefacts, shall, from wherever and whenever they are brought into…