FG  to Partner with Stakeholders in Decongestion of Custodial Facilities – THISDAYLIVE

Federal government has expressed its readiness to partner with relevant stakeholders to decongest correctional facilities in Nigeria.

The Minister of Interior, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola, made the disclosure during a round-table conversation with Prisoner Rehabilitation And Welfare Action (PRAWA) and representatives of donors participating development agencies yesterday in Abuja.

Aregbesola said that correctional centres in the country are highly congested with inmates awaiting trials, those on death rolls, those unable to pay debt and fines and some on minor offences.

According to the minister, the people in jail houses as first offenders are less than 20%.

He noted that “correctional service has no power over inmates. Whoever the judiciary asked them to keep, they keep. Our role is for safe custody of the inmates and also to advise the government.”

Aregbesola appreciated the stakeholders for their support and implored them…