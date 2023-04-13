Group Urges INEC on Free, Fair Election – THISDAYLIVE

A coalition of Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri Support Groups has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to conduct free, fair and credible re-run governorship election scheduled for April 15.

Mr Abdulrahaman Bobboi, spokesperson for the coalition made the call while presenting their letter to Fintiri and INEC in Yola on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that INEC had declared the governorship election in Adamawa on March 18 inconclusive.

Bobboi said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had a margin of 30,000 votes ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate who came second in the election.

“PDP is expecting more votes during the re-run election.

“We are hopeful for a win, because the main result indicates that PDP is leading in the election, because of Fintiri’s good leadership in the last four years”, he said.

“Therefore, we are calling on INEC to conduct free, fair and credible re-run…