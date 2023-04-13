How Israel Adesanya Broke ‘Drake Curse’…Again  – THISDAYLIVE

Win or lose, Canadian rapper Aubrey Drake, better known as Drake, puts his money where his mouth is. More so that he has the resources to support his gambling habit, writes Iyke Bede

In the betting world, getting backed by Canadian rapper Drake (born Aubrey Drake) in a bet signifies a sort of bad omen. If Drake endorses you in a wager to win, it is most likely you will lose. This trend dates back to when he lost a bet of $60,000 to fellow musician French Montana at a basketball game during the 2014 NBA All-Star Weekend.

His loss, however, has never deterred his hunger to back his favourites. Perhaps it might be that he could afford to bear the losses that slowly chip away at his $250 million fortune or that he has a vengeful spirit to claim victory.

These days, Drake no longer wagers games in sporting games geographically limited to the Americas. He’s become voracious and stakes in the big leagues that attract the eyeballs of international…