INEC Set for Supplementary Election in Niger – THISDAYLIVE

* To use only INEC staff

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Niger State has said that it is set for Saturday’s supplementary election in four local government areas of the state where the March 25 exercise was declared inconclusive.

The election will be conducted in Agaie, Agwara, Rafi and Rijau LGAs.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Alhaji Yushau Garki, said in Minna Thursday that only INEC staff will be deployed for the conduct of the polls.

“We are deploying 85 INEC staff for this exercise,” Garki said, adding that in the four LGs, the election would hold in 11 registration areas’ (RAs) at 15 polling units.

Garki, who briefed stakeholders on the preparation for the election, said that the training of 15 collation officers that will handle the exercise, was already in progress, while the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAs) machines to be used have been configured.

