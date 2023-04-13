Insolvency Responsible for Adeleke’s Failure to Pay Promotion Arrears with March Salaries – THISDAYLIVE

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused Governor, Ademola Adeleke of using lies and diversionary tactics to run the affairs of the state.

It further said what is currently going on in the state was a pointer to the fact that the state government workers appear to have been unwittingly sweet-talked by Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) into believing in his leadership.

Adeleke had blamed miscalculation by salary officers for the failure of his administration to pay with the March salaries, the promotions arrears of the government workers effected by his predecessor, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola, as earlier promised by the governor.

However, in his response, the Osun State Acting Chairman of the APC, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal, in a statement issued by the party’s Director of Media and Information, Chief Kola Olabisi, in Osogbo, yesterday, stated that the excuse given by Adeleke for his…