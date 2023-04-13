Katsina Whistleblower Slams Masari for Withdrawing N11bn Suit Against Ex-Gov Shema – THISDAYLIVE

• Threatens legal action

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina-based self-claimed whistleblower, Abdulmumini Shehu-Sani, has slammed the state Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, for withdrawing an N11 billion suit against the former governor of the state, Ibrahim Shehu Shema.

Sani, in a statement in Katsina, Thursday, expressed shock over the sudden withdrawal of what he termed a multi-billion naira fraud case against the erstwhile governor of the state.

Shema was arraigned before late Justice Ibrahim Maikaita-Bako at the state High Court 3 in 2016 for alleged criminal breach of trust, forgery, abuse of office and conversion of public funds to the tune of over N11 billion while he was governor.

However, Governor Masari had, in February 2023, withdrawn the alleged criminal suit against the defendant through a nolle prosequi filed by the state government before the court.

But Sani, in the statement, said the withdrawal of the alleged “fraud…