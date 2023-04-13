N’Assembly Transmits Peace Corps Bill to Buhari for Assent – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The National Assembly has forwarded to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent the harmonised version of the bill on Nigerian Peace Corps after passage by both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

The transmission of the bill for presidential assent by the Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Sani Magaji Tambuwal, was done on Wednesday via a letter written to that effect .

The letter, according to a highly placed source in the National Assembly, written on a letter head of the CNA, was dated 12th April, 2023 and directly addressed to Buhari.

Three copies of the authenticated copies of the bills, the source added, were forwarded to the president for assent, one of which is expected to be retained by him and the other two, sent back to the National Assembly for further action .

In line with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution, President Buhari is expected to assent to the bill on or before 11th May, 2023 when 30…