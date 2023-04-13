Obi’s Traducers Trailed Him to UK, Bent on Implicating Him – THISDAYLIVE

•London immigration reveals former Anambra governor being impersonated

Emameh Gabriel in Abuja

Labour Party (LP) Presidential Campaign Council has accused political opponents of plotting to frame the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, by impersonating him.

Spokesperson of the Obi-Datti Media Office, Diran Onifade, disclosed this in a statement yesterday.

Onifade said Obi, who was in the United Kingdom to celebrate Easter, was harassed by London immigration officials and placed on detention, but for the spontaneous reaction of Nigerians at Heathrow Airport. He explained that on arrival at the Heathrow Airport in London from Nigeria, on Good Friday, April 7, the former Anambra State governor joined the queue for the necessary airport protocols.

“Obi was accosted by immigration officials, who handed him a detention note and told him to step aside,” the statement added.

Onifade said it was strange, especially for a man, who lived in…