‘PDP’s Victory in A’Ibom, A ‘Thank You Gift’ to Emmanuel’ – THISDAYLIVE

Okon Bassey in Uyo

A cleric of the African Church of Nigeria, Reverend Richard Peters, has stated that the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State was the people’s way of showing gratitude to the state Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, for the achievement recorded in office.

He stressed that if the people were not happy with the governor and the services rendered during his tenure, they would have rejected him by voting out his party and his potential successor, Pastor Umo Eno, as witnessed in some other states in the country during the 2023 elections.

At a press conference in Uyo yesterday, the clergyman, who doubles as the Special Assistant to the Governor on Media, stressed that the 2023 elections in the state was an indication that the only way to gain the votes of the masses was through performance in office irrespective of criticisms.

He noted how some of the state governor’s proposed projects were criticised such as…