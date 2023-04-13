South-West, South-South States Top N5.33tn Domestic Debt Chart – THISDAYLIVE

South-West, South-South States Top N5.33tn Domestic Debt Chart

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja



With a total sum of N1.58 trillion (N1,581,504,485,760.87), the six states of the South-West are topping the list of geo-political zones in the country with the highest domestic debt burden.

The 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) piled a total of N5.33 trillion (N5,337,751,456,173.93) domestic debt as of December 31, 2022, based on the latest debt data released by the Debt Management Office (DMO).

The domestic debt data report is usually generated from the signed-off submissions received from the 36 states of

the federation and the FCT.

The South-West is trailed by the South-South region with a debt burden of N1, 203 trillion (N1, 203,189577,899.87) and North-East with N681.833 billion (N681,833,793,907.342).

North-Central is next with N660.340 billion (N660, 340, 372, 536.300 while the South-East with the least number…