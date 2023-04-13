US Court Order of $460,000 Forfeiture against Me Not Enforceable – THISDAYLIVE

•Says order was never registered in any Nigerian court

•APC joins INEC, urges panel to dismiss Atiku, PDP’s petitions

•President-elect’s media team meets foreign press in US, dismisses rigging claims

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The President-elect, Bola Tinubu, yesterday, told the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) it lacked necessary jurisdiction to enforce a purported decision of a United States District court that ordered the forfeiture of the sum of $460,000 in some US bank accounts linked to him in 1993.

Tinubu, who stated this in his response to the petition filed by the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, against his victory at the February 25 presidential election, further hinged his argument on the fact that the said US court order was never registered in any Nigerian court.

This is as the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, joined the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in…