Uzodimma Formally Declares Bid for Second Term   – THISDAYLIVE

The hearts of APC faithful in Imo State and beyond were on Wednesday satiated when Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State yesterday formally informed the leaders of All Progressives Congress (APC) of his acceptance to run for a second term in office.

Earlier in the year at a stakeholders meeting held in Owerri and chaired by erudite banker and technocrat, Dr. Pascal Dozie, leaders from Imo State beckoned on Governor Uzodimma to go for a second term based on what they said were verifiable achievements in his first term.

Addressing the APC members comprising the State Working Committee, Local Government and Ward Representatives at the party Headquarters on Okigwe road, Owerri, the Governor congratulated the members for their unity of purpose and commitment and enjoined them to put hands together and make the Party very strong.

He told them that all their past mistakes have been forgiven even as he reminded them that “loyalty is key to the…