Your Petition Gross Abuse of Judicial Process – THISDAYLIVE

* Says Atiku’s emergence as presidential candidate balkanized, affects PDP’s fortune

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Thursday told the presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku and and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), that their petition against his victory at the February 25 presidential election constitutes a gross abuse of the judicial process.

Tinubu, in a preliminary objection he filed against the petition dated March 21, stated that it was wrong for the petitioners to approach the tribunal with the same issues they earlier filed at the Supreme Court.

Besides, while insisting that he clearly won majority of the votes cast at the election and was rightly declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Tinubu observed that the emergence of Atiku as the presidential candidate of the PDP balkanized the major opposition party and in turn affected the fortunes of the PDP in the…