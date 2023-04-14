Adeleke Appoints Principal Officers for Ilesa Varsity – THISDAYLIVE

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has approved the appointment of principal officers for the University of Ilesa in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Hon Teslim Igbalaye, issued letters of appointments to the principal officers yesterday in his office.

The SSG, who also hosted the appointees in his office, charged them to uphold the virtue of professionalism and integrity, which endeared them to the state governor and recommended them for the appointments.

The principal officers are Vice-Chancellor, Professor Taiwo Olufemi Asaolu; Registrar, Mr. Funso Olawale Ojo; Bursar, Dr. Mukaila Oyesegun Oyekanmi, and Librarian, Mr. Adewale Amobi Ogunsipe.

The Vice-Chancellor, Asaolu, is a Nigerian professor of accounting and finance. He is also a Fellow (FCA) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria. He is the former dean, faculty of administration, Obafemi Awolowo University,…